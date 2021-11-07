Fox News’ Steve Hilton Attacks Claim White Supremacy Won in Virginia: Democrats Have a ‘Despicable Strategy of Racializing Everything’

Fox News host Steve Hilton rejected claims on Sunday that white supremacy won in Virginia alongside Republican Glenn Youngkin, and slammed Democrats for “racializing everything.”

Hilton began by praising Youngkin for his “positive, practical policy” instead of “mean-spirited, ideological dogma.”

“That’s the lesson from last week for Republicans in 2022 and 2024,” Hilton said. “Be positive. Focus on what you’re going to do specifically to help people in the future. Do it with a smile on your face.”

He later added: “Amazingly, the Democrats seem to have learned the exact opposite lesson from last week’s results. They’re doubling down on hate and division.”

Hilton then showed tweets that argued that Youngkin’s win was a win for racism and white supremacy.

“White supremacy?” said Hilton. “Yeah the white supremacist Republicans who elected the first Black woman as lieutenant governor, the first Latino as attorney general. Meanwhile those great champions of racial justice — the Democrats — managed to lose Black delegates representing Black districts.”

Hilton then bashed MSNBC host Joy Reid, after playing a clip of her remarking that “stoking that kind of soft white nationalism eventually leads to the hardcore stuff.”

“That MSNBC host who let’s remember, has a history of vicious bigotry and homophobia, knows all about hardcore racism,” Hilton said. “She provides a platform for it on her show.”

Hilton then said, “race-based arguments — that’s the entire Democrat playbook.”

“It’s all so revolting that Democrats demented a despicable strategy of racializing everything,” he added.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com