Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt said that the White House attempts to block John Bolton’s book is just helping Bolton’s book sell more copies.

Bolton’s book is set to be released next week, though the White House is still fighting to block its release. Today President Donald Trump ripped Bolton over the book and said, “Maybe he’a not telling the truth. He’s been known not to tell the truth, a lot.”

On Special Report hours later, Mara Liasson noted that “there have been a lot of books written by former Trump officials — none of them as high-ranking as John Bolton and none of them as we understand it to be potentially negative.”

Bret Baier pointed out that Bolton did not testify during the impeachment hearings — something that he was roundly criticized for at the time.

Stirewalt said the White House is basically just helping boost Bolton’s book sales at this point:

“Maybe Bolton will get really lucky and they’ll try to put him in jail and he can sell a million more books as the great martyr of this stuff. When you have a tell-all, when you have one of these kiss-and-tell numbers that come out, they want maximum controversy. I have no idea what’s in Bolton’s book, but the White House and the president are sure doing a good job helping him sell copies right now.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

