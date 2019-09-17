Fox News dominated in the ratings on Monday night, winning every time slot from 6 a.m. to midnight in both total viewers and the advertiser coveted 25-54 demographic.

The dominance started with the network’s morning show, Fox & Friends, which averaged 1.4 million in total viewers and 277,000 in the demo across its three hour jaunt. MSNBC’s Morning Joe averaged 1 million in total and 147,000 in the demo while CNN’s New Day bagged 438,000 in total and 100,000 in the demo.

For the primetime hours, Fox News had a strong finish. The network notched 3.1 million in total viewers and 462,000 in the demo, with star host Sean Hannity leading the pack with the top rated show on cable news Monday night (3.3 million total, 503,000 in demo). MSNBC came second with 1.9 million in total and 289,000 in the demo. CNN came third, bagging 821,000 in total and 160,000 in the demo.

Across total day, Fox News came out on top in both overall audience (1.8 million) and the demo (274,000). MSNBC finished second in both measurements, averaging 1.1 million total viewers and 145,000 in the key demographic. CNN pulled in a total viewership of 621,000 and 137,000 demo viewers.

