Fox News continued its streak as the top network in cable news with a resounding win on Tuesday: every hour the network beat rivals MSNBC and CNN in both total viewers and the demo.

The sweep was led by primetime hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity — both of whom had their highest rated months ever in November. Hannity came first in total viewers, with 3.44 million to Carlson’s 3.25 million. Carlson took the first place spot in the demo, with 534,000 to Hannity’s 474,000.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow landed third in total viewers, with 3.02 million. She fell behind Fox’s The Five in the demo, bagging 461,000 to The Five’s 492,000.

Over on CNN, Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m. scored the best numbers overall, edging out the usual winner Chris Cuomo, whose show airs at 9. Cooper bagged 1.04 million in total viewers to Cuomo’s 992,000, while Cuomo won in the demo with 235,000 to Cooper’s 218,000.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]