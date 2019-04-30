The hosts of The Five mocked MSNBC and CNN pundits for saying President Donald Trump is worried former Vice President Joe Biden can beat him in 2020, as Greg Gutfeld his cable news rivals are instead projecting because “they need Biden” to get back the status quo that Trump shook up.

“Biden once again taking aim at President Trump and now his candidacy is getting a big boost from the media,” Watters said, before airing a clip of MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough saying Trump is “really scared of Biden.”

In two other clips, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman can be seen saying Trump believes Biden can win over “the white working-class voters who elected him last time,” while CNN host Don Lemon said the president’s aides are telling him behind the scenes to not pick a fight with Biden, who the host said stuck a “nerve” of Trump’s.

“The biggest Biden hypers are those who felt their footprint shrink since Trump won,” Gutfeld remarked. “The media insiders that were around during Obama are now on the outside looking in and their desperate breath is fogging the window and those are the ones, they need this, they need Biden more than America needs Biden because it is something to soothe kinda that inner irrational turmoil of the last three years.”

“So that’s why they’re acting this way,” he added. “I don’t think anybody fears Biden. Except maybe, I don’t know… his hair stylist.”

Watters commented that the cable news analysis about Biden being “the biggest threat to Trump” is the same media reception as “any Democratic candidate when they announced — ‘They’re the biggest threat to Trump.'”

“Happened with Kamala and with Buttigieg,” he said. “Everyone is Trump’s biggest threat, and now it’s Biden’s turn.”

Biden is currently leading most early polls in the Democratic primary and is beating Trump in a general election match-up in a poll published by The Hill-HarrisX.

