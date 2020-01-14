On Monday, Fox News’ The Five topped the cable news ratings race, with 3.269 million viewers in the 5 p.m time slot, getting more total viewers than Fox News primetime shows.

Chuck Todd‘s MTP Daily lagged in the same time slot with 1.212 million viewers, and finally, CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper (a special second hour of the show that aired instead of The Situation Room) placing third with 997,000 total viewers.

In the 25-54 demo, The Five also topped the rest of Fox News’ programs, with 573,000 viewers in the demo to MSNBC’s 142,000 and CNN’s 225,000 in that time slot.

With impeachment coverage heating up, Fox News dominated in primetime, with an average of 2.582 million total viewers, followed by MSNBC with 1.815 million average viewers, and bringing up the end of the ratings race, CNN, with 730,000 average viewers.

In the 6 p.m. time slot on Monday, Special Report with Bret Baier topped the charts with 2.784 million viewers with Fox News host colleagues Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham also all won the ratings race Monday night against competitors in their time spots from MSNBC and CNN respectively.

Hannity scored a total of 2.791 million viewers to Carlson’s 2.598 million, though Carlson narrowly got more viewers in the demo — 405,000 to Hannity’s 396,000.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]