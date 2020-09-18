Fox News’ Juan Williams and Greg Gutfeld sparred over President Donald Trump’s lack of “empathy” on Friday evening — comparing the Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Trump’s attitudes in their respective town hall appearances this week.

“The big difference in these town halls to me, is not the questions, because obviously at the ABC [town] hall and also with Joe Biden, many of the questions came from the audience,” Williams began.

“The big difference here is empathy,” Williams continued. “It’s the two men. Joe Biden clearly has empathy and Donald Trump clearly doesn’t have empathy. And a lot of voters vote on feelings even before they get to climate change and policy.”

Williams then contrasted what he believes to be their respective dispositions and ways of carrying themselves at their televised town hall events earlier this week.

First, on Trump’s ABC News forum, Williams characterized Trump as not having the answers to audience member questions and going on tangents, compared to a more personable Biden who apologizes for interrupting an audience member.

“You know, Joe Biden gets interrupted by a Republican, a Republican who says Joe, I’m not finished. Biden says I’m sorry. Go ahead and finish. That’s a big show about who they are as human beings,” Williams stated. “That was the message and it was not a good message for President Trump.”

Gutfeld then ripped into Williams, billing his criticism of Trump as “untethered” to actual facts.

“I’ve got to say, it’s these kinds of criticisms, that are untethered to — it’s great to say this person doesn’t have any empathy. Well, maybe he should provide some actual facts to back that up. The guy is sending tons and tons of money to people that are suffering,” the Fox News host stated. “He has made an incredible economy before Covid-19.”

“But you have this incredible evidence that he lacks empathy,” Gutfeld continued.

“But you never tell us what are the actions that are coming from that lack of empathy, when his actions are exactly the opposite of that. Maybe we should — if this is the kind of achievements that you’re getting from having no empathy, we should all not have empathy,” Gutfeld riffed.

Asked by Fox News host Jesse Watters for a concrete example of Trump not showing empathy, Williams fired back with how Trump initially downplayed the severity of the coronavirus.

“Yeah, I think what happened in — we learned with the [Bob] Woodward book that he wasn’t straight with the American people and put our health, our families at risk,” Williams responded. “That’s a lack of empathy.”

Gutfeld quickly fired back, “No, it’s not. That’s a misdiagnosis on your part.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

