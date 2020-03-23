Fox News will be holding a two-hour virtual town hall on Tuesday with President Donald Trump and key members of the White House coronavirus task force.

The town hall, airing at noon ET, will be co-moderated by Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer, and will feature contributions from Fox News contributors Dr. Nicole Saphier and Dr. Marc Siegel, along with Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Viewers will be able to submit questions on social media ahead of the town hall.

It’s unclear as of this posting which specific members of the task force will be participating in the town hall.

Networks like Fox News have been devoting special coverage in recent weeks not just to covering the spread of coronavirus but also to answering viewer questions about what to do during this crisis.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]