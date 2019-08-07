Fox News’ Tomi Lahren Goes Full Hillary Clinton, Says ‘Gun Rights Are Human Rights’

Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren channeled former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, sort of, when she told the network’s viewing audience that “gun rights are human rights.”

On Wednesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Lahren mimicked Clinton’s famous 1995 speech to the Fourth Women’s Conference in Beijing, China, but with a trollish twist.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade began by reading comments from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in which they said Trump is “prisoner to the gun lobby and the NRA,” and asked Lahren “Is that a fair adjudgment?”

“Well of course not, Donald Trump is not a prisoner to anybody, Donald Trump is a servant to the American people,” Lahren said.

“And think about the NRA, and the thing about the second amendment in general, is it’s a human right,” Lahren continued, adding “Gun rights are human rights, and the NRA stands up for those rights.”

Later in the segment, Lahren went on to claim that gun rights are also “LGBT rights.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com