Fox News’ Trey Yingst: ‘There Is No Clear Plan in Place’ to Rescue Americans Who Are Outside of Kabul

Fox News’ Trey Yingst reported that there’s “no clear plan in place” to ensure every American citizen will be flown out of Afghanistan.

Yingst reported from Hamid Karzai International Airport on Sunday, describing the chaotic scene as thousands of people are trying to escape the Taliban. Yingst noted that the U.S. Military has enough air power to secure the airport as people are fleeing from Kabul, but “the big question is do they have the air support in the region to go and rescue Americans who cannot make it to the airport?”

You hear this over and over again from the Biden administration, that there is a plan. And the question we keep hearing — whether it’s people reaching out online saying we have relatives or friends trapped in Kabul or elsewhere — they keep asking ‘what’s the plan?’ ‘Have you heard anything?’ ‘Who can I contact to make sure that my loved ones get to the airport?’

Yingst said there was a “limited plan” to evacuate people who can make it to the airport. However, he noted that U.S. citizens in other parts of the country might be unable to evacuate if they cannot reach the Kabul airport.

“There is no clear plan in place to save the thousands of Americans who are not only spread out around Kabul, but in… smaller cities around the country and they have no way to get here,” Yingst said. “This is the only way to leave Afghanistan right now, and it is surrounded by the Taliban. Imagine what the rest of the country looks like.”

Yingst concluded by predicting that the U.S. government will face an “extremely complicated” process on this front if they don’t plan on leaving any Americans behind.

In the hours following Yingst’s report. Fox News sent out a company-wide memo confirming the evacuation of several Afghan nationals who previously worked with the network and their families. Yingst celebrated the news as he posted the memo on Twitter.

Fox evacuated 24 Afghans today. Former colleagues and their families. Beyond proud of the work our leadership put in behind the scenes to get them to safety. pic.twitter.com/YVSEOKQ2S4 — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) August 22, 2021

Watch above, via Fox News.

