Fox News’ Will Cain Goes After Vaccine ‘Propaganda’ from… Sesame Street

Fox News’ Will Cain went after “propaganda” encouraging vaccines from… Sesame Street.

The long-running kids’ show has taught children about a variety of subjects, from the importance of diversity to the episode about the death of Mr. Hooper. On Saturday, Sesame Street and CNN are teaming up for a special teaching kids about why they need to get vaccinated. The special is set to air Saturday.

Cain teed it up Friday night saying, “The media… is already laying the groundwork for new vaccine mandates for children.”

“Now Sesame Street is getting in on the act,” he continued.

In the preview Cain showed, Rosita tells Elmo she got her first covid-19 shot because “it will help keep me, my friends, my neighbors, my abuela all healthy.”

Dr. Sanjay Gupta tells Rosita it’s important for more people to get the vaccine to help stop the spread of covid-19.

“I didn’t know that Sanjay Gupta still had a voice after it was taken from him by Joe Rogan,” Cain remarked, referencing Gupta’s appearance on Rogan’s podcast.

He also brought up New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio offering families a $100 incentive for them to get their kids vaccinated.

As Cain spoke, the chyron on screen actually said, “SESAME STREET TEAMS UP WITH CNN TO BRAINWASH KIDS.”

“What are your thoughts on this propaganda and bribery?”

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz told Cain kids don’t need the shot and said, “If that show was real, Big Bird would be shamed right now for not having his vaccination yet and how dare you.”

“I think Big Bird would be more than shamed,” Cain responded. “I think he would be fired very soon. PBS is a federally government-funded corporation. I’m pretty sure that qualifies under Joe Biden’s orders. I think Big Bird’s out of a job, according to the new vaccine mandates.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com