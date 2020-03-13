Fox News won in the overall ratings Thursday night, but CNN’s coronavirus town hall pulled in the most viewers between the ages of 25 and 54 for the 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. cable news slots.

The 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. town hall pulled in 785,000 viewers in the 25 to 54 demo against 2,066,000 viewers overall.

Though shows on Fox News and MSNBC at the same time received more total viewers, they fell behind CNN in the demo.

Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle at 10 p.m. pulled in 721,000 viewers in the 25 to 54 demo against 3,795,000 total viewers, while 11 p.m. show Fox News @ Night received 534,000 against 2,215,000.

At MSNBC, 10 p.m.’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell received 487,000 in the demo against 3,030,000 overall, while The 11th Hour with Brian Williams received 395,000 against 2,135,000.

The most viewed show across all cable news networks on Thursday overall was Fox News’ Hannity at 9 p.m. with 4,490,000 viewers and 910,000 in the demo, followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. with 4,322,000 viewers and 878,000 in the demo.

