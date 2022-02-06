Fox News host Howard Kurtz is going after MSNBC for ignoring the resignation of CNN chief Jeff Zucker.

In a blistering commentary on his show MediaBuzz Sunday morning, Fox’s media critic slammed the rival network for not covering what is unquestionably one of the biggest media stories in some time. (A Mediaite search of MSNBC transcripts via the media monitoring service SnapStream shows that MSNBC has not mentioned Zucker’s name once since his resignation from CNN.)

“MSNBC, which loves to attack fox, has not aired a single word on Zucker’s ouster,” Kurtz said. “Despite all the juicy elements, the network ruled it was not news. Nothing to see here. Jeff who?”

Kurtz accused the network of impure motives in ignoring the Zucker story. He believes that the reason MSNBC is turning a blind eye to the story is that Zucker previously served as the chairman of NBC Universal and still has allies at the network.

“That is protecting a friend and one-time boss,” Kurtz said. “An absolute dereliction of duty.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

