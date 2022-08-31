Fox News’s Martha MacCallum Agrees With Guest That DOJ Legal Filing is an FBI ‘Leak’

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum interviewed former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker on Wednesday, who charged that the FBI’s “leaks” regarding the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home are undermining the bureau’s credibility.

“What did you think about the release of that photo? What did you think of it first? And then I’ll show you what the former president thought of it. What did you think?” asked MacCallum.

“I was a little shocked to see classified photos in the folders that, you know, the outer covers of these classified documents being photographed and put out on national television,” Swecker began referring to the bombshell legal filing from Tuesday night which included a photo of documents labeled “classified” found at Trump’s private home.

“I’m just absolutely shocked about that. They’re so sensitive. You know, even the color of these covers can give away things. And so, you know, maybe, you know, you can’t you don’t have X-ray vision to see what’s inside of them. But just showing the world the different color, you know, the outer covers of them is passing information to our enemies. I don’t get it,” he concluded, elaborating on the sensitive nature of the documents Trump took from the White House.

“Interesting. So, really, the former president was probably his most specific and outspoken, and he’s said a lot about this on Truth Social. But here’s what he said at 8:38 a.m.,” added MacCallum before reading Trump’s post:

Terrible the way the FBI during the raid of Mar a Lago threw documents haphazardly all over the floor, quote, perhaps pretending it was me that did it and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see that they wanted to keep them secret. Question mark. Luckily, he says declassified.

“Your reaction to that?” she then asked of Swecker.

“Yeah. I mean, I’d love to think that the FBI is acting in good faith here. And look at some of the ex-president’s problems are of his own making. His mouth gets him in trouble,” Swecker responded, adding:

I think this case is unprosecutable the way it’s set up right now. But, you know, this whole case is a case of overreach, I think. And despite the president’s obstinance, despite all his you know, all the all the recalcitrance there, this is a dispute about documents. This is a dispute that was still under discussion at the time that they came. The FBI conducted a raid. I would I would look at the FBI and say, hey, you’re acting in good faith. If I didn’t see so many leaks going out right now. That’s one of the things that’s most disturbing to those of us that know how the FBI operates and the DOJ operates. And you feel like, gosh, we’d like to give them the benefit of the doubt. But what about all this stuff that’s just leaking out and building the case out the back door, if you will?

“Yeah, no, it clearly is,” MacCallum replied. The information regarding the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago has been released at the request of Trump’s lawyers, who first wanted the warrant unsealed and then the supporting affidavit released to the public.

The most recent legal filing, which included the photo of the documents found at Mar-a-Lago, was made in response to Trump’s suit for a “special master” in a civil lawsuit against the Justice Department.

“This is being fought in pretty open court right now. And every time there’s a response from the Trump side, you see something like this picture of these documents strewn around the floor,” concluded MacCallum.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

