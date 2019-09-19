Fox News’ Outnumbered panelists piled on contributor Jessica Tarlov for suggesting that recent tensions in the Middle East could be linked to President Donald Trump cancelling the Iran deal.

“The second thing which is important to bring up in any conversation about Iran is the nuclear deal that we pulled out of,” Tarlov said Thursday on the show. “There’s many, including Mike Pompeo, that had confirmed that the Iranians were not violating the terms of the deal. We not to be considerate of the fact that we may not be in this situation whatsoever —”

Melissa Francis cut her off with “that’s a ridiculous argument.”

“It’s not a ridiculous argument,” Tarlov shot back.

“We weren’t allowed to inspect any facilities, where we thought things were going on, they could designate where we could look, the deal was worthless,” Francis said.

Dagen McDowell then argued the deal helped to fund terrorism in Iran.

“We got to where we are right now with Iran because of the deal, because of the billions in money sent to Iran and the billions in business that all of these other nations have done with Iran and funding terrorism,” McDowell said.

“Returning money that we had taken is not the same as handing them cash to commit terror,” Tarlov responded.

“We can all agree that it was spent on terrorism,” Harris Faulkner added, before motioning to move on from the discussion.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com