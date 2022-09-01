Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe Rips ‘Pr*ck’ and ‘Horrible Person’ Aaron Rodgers After Joe Rogan Interview

Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe was less than pleased about Aaron Rodgers’ recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast and blasted the quarterback as a “prick.”

Rodgers appeared on Saturday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience where he spoke at length about his decision to defy the NFL’s Covid policy and remain unvaccinated.

During the interview, Rodgers admitted to misleading the media about getting vaccinated.

“I’d been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it. And I had come to the conclusion I’m going to say: ‘I’ve been immunized.’ And if there’s a follow-up, then talk about my process.” “But, I thought there’s a possibility that I say ‘I’m immunized,’ maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don’t. Maybe, they follow up. They didn’t follow up. So then I go the season them thinking – some of them – that I was vaccinated.”

On the Monday edition of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Sharpe laid into Rodgers’ revelations.

“He can use all the semantics that he wants to, Skip. He lied and he purposefully lied because he thumbed the nose because he didn’t like the NFL’s policy. He knew that. Okay, you want to use the term ‘immunized?’ Okay, fine. But you know, you were supposed to mask up around other people in the building at press conference and you didn’t,” he began.

“So you were leading people to think because you were immunized, you were leading to the media and the other people around you, that you were vaccinated and you weren’t. So you want to use all the semantics and words because what — Aaron Rodgers thought that he was above this policy,” Sharpe added.

He lamented about Rodgers consistently acting above the law.

“Aaron Rodgers thought ‘I’m Aaron bleepin’ Rodgers. I’m a three time league MVP. I’m a Super Bowl MVP. I’m one of the handful of best players in all of football. This is not applicable to me. This is applicable to you guys,'” he said.

“He wanna blame the woke and the cancel culture. No, this was all about Aaron Rodgers thinking that the NFL Covid policy was not applicable to him. Nothing more, nothing less,” Sharpe added.

Sharpe did not mince words when describing his views of Rodgers despite his status as a legendary quarterback.

“He’s a top five quarterback — when it’s all said and done, you can make a case. He might be a top five player, if he can get another championship, that’s undeniable. But as a person, he’s a horrible person. He’s a liar,” he said.

“He’s arrogant. He’s aloof. For lack of a better word — He’s a prick. And I am so over him,” Sharpe concluded.

Listen above via Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com