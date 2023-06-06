Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt Praises Whoopi Goldberg for Scolding ‘View’ Audience Members Who Booed Tim Scott

Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt gave Whoopi Goldberg credit for reprimanding The View’s live studio audience when they booed Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) while he was on the show as a guest.

Fox & Friends spoke on Tuesday about how Scott appeared on the show to promote his presidential campaign, and to push back on the rhetoric The View’s hosts have used against him. While Steve Doocy was disappointed that Scott couldn’t take on Joy Behar because she takes off Mondays, Earhardt gushed that the senator “was strong, he was kind, he came prepared.”

Brian Kilmeade said Scott was “treated in many cases extremely fairly by the hosts” — specifically bringing up the moment when Goldberg chastised The View’s audience when they jeered Scott during his appearance. Earhardt thanked Goldberg — calling it “very polite of her” to let Scott have his say.

“Thank you so much, Whoopi, for giving a Republican a chance to come on and tell his or her side of the story. And Sunny [Hostin], I thought you did a great job. I thought that you were very fair. You asked your tough questions, but you listened to him and you were deferential, and I appreciate that.”

