Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt expressed shock over the rate of child coronavirus infections on Monday, stating that she had heard children didn’t get the virus.

According to a new report — that comes as a debate rages over whether to send children back to school — nearly 100,000 kids tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks of July.

“We’re all worried about sending our kids back to school, what that’s going to look like for our country, and for our elderly grandparents and things like that. 97,000 kids have tested positive? That was such a shock to me because I heard kids really don’t get it, if they do they’re all going to be okay,” admitted Earhardt during an interview with Texas emergency medicine physician Dr. Natasha Kathuria. The Fox host then asked, “Do you know any details about that percentage of kids that did get it? Are they all doing okay? Do you have any deaths?”

Kathuria responded, “I don’t know about the mortality and morbidity right now in that group,” but added, “You know, that was just in two weeks, so about 100,000 new cases in pediatric kids, just in two weeks, and I can guarantee that number is actually much higher.”

“We don’t really test kids that often. They’re usually asymptomatic, they have very mild symptoms, but they’re still shedding this virus, so that is going to artificially be low no matter how good we are about testing right now,” she explained. “So that’s what we’re worried about right now, is sending these kids to schools and sending them home, and it’s not the kids so much we’re concerned about — obviously, we are — but it’s their grandparents, their parents… and their parents then go to work. Who they’re spreading this to.”

President Donald Trump and the White House have repeatedly pushed the narrative that children either cannot get Covid-19 or cannot get it easily.

Last week, in an interview on Earhardt’s show Fox & Friends, President Trump claimed children are “almost immune” from the coronavirus, sparking outrage and fact-checks.

“My view is the schools should open, this thing is going away, it will go away like things go away,” the president insisted. “If you look at children, children are almost — and I would almost say definitely — but almost immune from this disease.”

Facebook took down a clip of Trump’s claims for violating its policies on “harmful COVID misinformation.”

Trump’s claim was fact-checked on Fox News the next day, by anchor Sandra Smith, who confronted White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Trump’s spread of “misinformation” regarding the pandemic. “Kids are getting this disease, Kellyanne,” Smith told Conway.

Last week, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also claimed “there’s a six times greater likelihood of children dying from the influenza than there is from this disease.”

