Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano ripped into a plan which, according to Politico sources, was floated by White House adviser Jared Kushner — which would create a nationwide surveillance program to track those infected with the coronavirus.

Napolitano appeared on Cavuto: Coast to Coast on Fox Business Wednesday to comment on how that plan “terrifies those of us who believe the Constitution.”

He added, “When they wrote the fourth amendment I don’t know if they had thermometers, I don’t believe they did, they certainly weren’t worried about taking people’s temperature, but they were familiar with surveillance because [James] Madison and company had been surveilled by British soldiers in the era preceding the revolution, so they put these requirements in the fourth amendment so that it wouldn’t happen.”

Napolitano further argued that the idea being floated around the White House is how it contradicts the fourth amendment.

“In that era, do we really want the federal government allocating resources to hospitals, or do we want the law of supply and demand and hospitals deciding when and where and how much resources they need? That’s issue number one. This is not good for medicine to be centrally planned by the federal government.”

“Issue number two, you can flip them in order, is the fourth amendment says the federal government, no government can surveil you without a search warrant.”

“They can’t engage in mass surveillance, whether it’s for your safety or health or just for their lurid desires of knowing where everybody is,” Napolitano concluded.

