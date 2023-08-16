Fox’s Arroyo Roasts Karine Jean-Pierre For Mispronouncing Senator’s Name As ‘Shart’

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo had a grand old time mocking White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over an egregious mispronunciation of a senator’s name.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, Arroyo aired a snippet of President Joe Biden flubbing some words in a speech this week.

“What’s amazing is other members of the administration apparently can’t pronounce anything properly either,” Arroyo said.

During Monday’s press briefing, Jean-Pierre provided an update on Biden’s response to the wildfires that have devastated Maui. Arroyo aired a clip in which she misidentified Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) as a “he,” and struggled to pronounce the name of Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI):

The president is certainly deeply concerned about, about the people in Maui… Senator herino – who I said the president spoke to just last night – he thanked the president for the immediate support of federal agencies have delivered for residents of Hawaii. And so does, so has Senator shorts, shot, sharts, Schatz.

Arroyo mocked the press secretary.

“Shart, shat, shirt, shat, shirchee, shat, shat,” he cracked. “Hawaii’s senator, by the way, is Mazie Hirono, and she’s a woman and not a he. And has for ‘herino,’ which was how she pronounced it there – that’s what the public asks about Biden’s second vacation in a week. Huh? Reno?”

