Fox’s Baier Breaks Down Garland’s Announcement of Special Counsel for Biden Documents: ‘The Attorney General Was Backed Into a Corner’

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier explained how Attorney General Merrick Garland had no choice but to appoint a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Baier joined America Reports on Thursday to react to U.S. Attorney Robert Hur being appointed by Garland to review the case on the sensitive materials found at Biden’s former office and his home in Delaware. The Special Report anchor referred to legal commentator Jonathan Turley in order to say Garland had no other option here, given the special counsel investigation into former President Donald Trump and the Mar-a-Lago documents scandal.

“This is big news, and as Jonathan Turley said, it was expected because the attorney general was backed into a corner here,” Baier said. “If you’re going to have a special counsel on the former president’s documents at Mar-a-Lago, this would have to be, and that’s what it is. It is now an investigation that deals with the mishandling of classified information.”

Since the White House will hold a press briefing later in the day, Baier predicted Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will try to avoid commenting on the matter by referring to it being taken up by a special counsel.

“She did not have much to say yesterday,” he said. “She’ll have less to say about it today.”

Martha MacCallum was also on to give her reaction, and she began by knocking Biden’s attempt to defend himself by saying he kept the documents in a locked garage at his house. She also spoke to the political ramifications of the development if Biden confirms he will compete against Trump again by running for president in 2024.

Watch above via Fox News.

