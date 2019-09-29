Fox’s Bartiromo Questions Giuliani on GOP Criticism: A Republican Senator Said You Should ‘Shut the Heck Up’

Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News this morning and Maria Bartiromo brought up the Republican concerns about, well, what exactly he’s doing.

Giuliani defended himself and President Donald Trump asking a foreign leader to look into the dealings of the family of a political rival and potential election rival.

Bartiromo brought up Republicans who have been criticizing Giuliani’s strategy:

“Here is one right here… you’ve got Senator John Kennedy. ‘I wish he would shut the heck up.’ There are people even on the Republican side who are saying Rudy is coming out and putting all of this information out there and rambling interviews and making the president — putting him in a bad spot. Pompeo is upset with you, apparently. A.G. Barr said I should not be lumped into the same situation as the president’s personal lawyer, I am the attorney general. Is that what’s happening? Is there a blurring of lines here?”

Giuliani insisted there’s no blurring of lines and that he’s simply “bringing out facts that the swamp wants to cover up.”

In the next segment, as Bartiromo asked him what he’s going to do when Democrats control the House, Giuliani said to fellow Republicans, “It would be nice instead of attacking me, the messenger, without knowing what really is involved, if you’d give me the benefit of the doubt before you attack me, and you take a look at what I have.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

