On the Overtime segment of his show Friday, Bill Maher again said he’s hoping for a recession so President Donald Trump loses in 2020.

“I’ve been hoping for a recession. People hate me for it, but it would get rid of Trump, so you shouldn’t hate me for it,” he said.

Josh Barro said, “Recessions are really bad. People lose their jobs.”

Maher said he still thinks it’s worth it.

He’s made similar comments before, and on Fox & Friends this morning, Maria Bartiromo said “he really should be ashamed of himself.”

She talked about the serious impact of a recession on millions of Americans and remarked, “not everybody is a comedian making millions of dollars on TV every day.”

“To say ‘bring on the recession’ shows a complete, you know, not caring for the rest of the country, while he’s sitting in his post making millions, making jokes, on television every night,” Bartiromo continued. “Not everybody has your situation.”

Jedediah Bila added that “this is why Trump won because they would say things like this.”

