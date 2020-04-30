Fox News anchor Bret Baier believes that former FBI Director James Comey’s plan to “get” Michael Flynn, which was illustrated in a recently released series of documents, could be “characterized as a set-up”

“You have these documents that show what the FBI was doing with these agents going to interview the national security advisor, Michael Flynn, and what Jim Comey talked about, about setting all of that up,” Baier told Fox host Bill Hemmer Thursday afternoon.

The documents, released by Flynn’s lawyers, depict a strategy for how the FBI should interview Flynn, and have motivated conservatives to call for a dismissal of his guilty plea, as many believe he was entrapped by the FBI.

“In these new documents, ‘Crossfire Razor’ … it essentially says they’re going to set up this questioning, not telling him what its really about, in the hopes that either you get the truth or you get him to lie and you get him fired,” Baier added.

Baier then quoted criminal defense attorney Jonathan Turley, who called the tactics “abusive” and “thuggish,” and claimed they were “trying to create a crime” as opposed to investigating one.

Baier later noted that the investigation could be “characterized as a set up” after Hemmer played a clip of Comey explaining how he managed to “get two guys in the White House.”

Baier also critiqued the media’s coverage and depiction of Flynn, which President Donald Trump also railed against in conversation with CNN’s Jim Acosta.

