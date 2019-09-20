Fox News’ Bret Baier questioned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on whether anything about the reports of President Donald Trump‘s call with the president of Ukraine troubles him.

Trump reportedly asked multiple times about investigating Hunter Biden. Baier asked McCarthy, “Do you have a problem with that?”

McCarthy said “we need to know more facts” and said Congress and the public will get the full truth soon.

Baier told him, “You seemed — when talking to reporters today — worried about the Joe Biden Ukraine thing a lot more than you were with the whistleblower thing. Is that fair?”

McCarthy said Trump should be able to talk to every world leader without people listening and “selectively trying to put something out,” saying it’s part of an anti-Trump pattern in government.

At one point, Baier asked, “If the president did as it’s being reported… and mentioned this numerous times to the president of Ukraine while the US is considering $250 million in lethal aid to Ukraine, is that implicit quid pro quo to get this investigation kick-started?”

“We don’t have any of the facts,” McCarthy reiterated. “Have we not learned this lesson how many times before.”

Baier pressed again and asked him, “Would something like that be a problem for you?”

McCarthy again declined to weigh in “without knowing the facts.”

He said there’s something serious in the Biden-Ukraine connection worth investigating before again defending Trump and saying, “I think this president has been through enough. He’s proven he can do the job and why are people listening to his calls and selectively putting something out for political gain? Let this president govern this nation. He’s proved he can do it economically. This world is safer because of President Trump.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

