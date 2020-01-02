Fox News anchor Bret Baier argued for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ strength as a primary candidate following the release of Q4 fundraising numbers showing him well ahead of rivals.

“You have to give Bernie Sanders credit. Remember, he is raising money with a big field that at one time was 20 candidates. He has $34.5 million for this quarter and the key part is that they are all small donors. It’s about $18 bucks – the average donation to Bernie Sanders,” Baier said. “Bernie Sanders is not slowing down at all, in fact I think he’s speeding up.”

“As you get closer and closer to the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, don’t be surprised if Bernie Sanders is right there at the end. For the Democratic Party, there are some in that party who are really concerned about that,” Baier continued.

Baier was speaking with America’s Newsroom anchor Sandra Smith Thursday about the 2020 Democrats who have released their fundraising totals for the final quarter of the year – Sanders well ahead of the pack with $34.5 million. Baier also noted the President Donald Trump campaign was also making money “hand over fist.”

They are bringing in a lot, a lot of money. The overall war chest to something like $125 million on hand, cash on hand. That is a big, big pot to play from,” Baier said of the Trump campaign.

