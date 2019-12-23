Fox News’ Brit Hume tonight said the actions being taken by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on impeachment suggest they have doubts about the strength of the evidence they have thus far.

Bret Baier asked, “Do you think more time helps Democrats make that case for more witnesses and documents in the Senate trial?”

Hume doubted it would make a difference, and said, “Everything we are seeing from Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi suggests that they are in real doubt as to whether the evidence that they’ve brought forth so far is good enough, and that they are very, very urgently seeking a way to hopefully, from their perspective, find some more evidence.”

He noted how Democrats are trying to call witnesses while Mitch McConnell “doesn’t seem to be in any hurry” to start the Senate trial and that Pelosi doesn’t have much leverage.

“McConnell has the votes. He could run this trial any way he wants to,” Hume added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

