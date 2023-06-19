Fox’s Brit Hume Torches Trump’s Explanations for Why He Took Documents: They ‘Verge on Incoherent’

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume is not buying Donald Trump’s excuses for why he took government documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate when he left the White House in January 2021.

The former president was indicted by the Department of Justice this month on 37 counts related to the matter. According to the DOJ, Trump willfully retained classified material after he left office and repeatedly obstructed the government’s efforts to retrieve it. He has pleaded not guilty to every count.

Trump sat for an interview on Monday with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who peppered him with questions over the charges, which Trump said he has “zero” concern about. The former president repeated his claim that the Presidential Records Act gave him the right to take the material with him. This defense has been widely panned by legal experts across the spectrum.

Shortly after the interview aired, Hume offered his reaction to Baier on Special Report.

“His answers on the matters of the law seem to me to verge on incoherent,” he said. “He seemed to be saying that the documents were really his and that he didn’t give them back when he was requested to do when they were subpoenaed because, you know, he wasn’t ready to because he sorted them and separated the classified information or whatever from his golf shirts or whatever he was saying. It was not altogether clear what he was saying.”

Hume went on to allude to the existence of audio the DOJ says it has in which Trump admits to having classified material.

“But he seemed to believe that documents were his, that he had declassified them” he continued. “Evidence to the contrary. And therefore, he, you know, he could do whatever he wanted with them, which I don’t think it’s going to hold up in court.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com