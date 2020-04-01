Fox’s Bryan Llenas Gets Emotional During Report on Flood of 911 Calls, Shares His Experience Trying to Get His Grandmother Help

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas pleaded with New Yorkers to only call 911 if it’s a real emergency Wednesday, before getting personal with a story about his grandmother with pre-existing conditions who tested positive for Covid-19 and had to wait for an ambulance.

“New York City’s emergency system has received a record number of 911 calls. Over 6,000 a day over the last week,” reported Llenas on The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino. “That’s 50 percent more than what they normally get and they’re really asking people to only call 911 if it’s a real emergency, if you can’t breathe or have a really high fever.”

“I had a personal experience with this. I think I told you Dana, my grandmother lives on the Upper West Side, she’s 85-years-old, has pre-existing conditions. She’s tested positive for Covid-19,” Llenas revealed, with his voice breaking. “And I understand, the thing is is that when you know and love somebody that has Covid-19 it’s a real emergency to you. So I called 911 to get an ambulance there, she was by herself, and they picked her up. But it took a lot longer than it should have. So it’s really, really important.”

“I know the desperation and fear is real out there. It’s so important though that my grandmother and others who are so vulnerable can get that service when they really need it,” he concluded — while choking up.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]