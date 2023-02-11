Fox’s Campos Duffy Asks Stanford Doctor About Being Put on Covid ‘Blacklist’ By ‘Pajama Boys’ at Twitter

Following congressional hearings involving former Twitter executives this week, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy interviewed one doctor referenced in those proceedings and asked him what it was like to be at the mercy of “pajama boys at Twitter.”

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford medical doctor, was mentioned by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) during her questioning of Twitter executives about Twitter’s policies towards policing posts related to Covid during the height of the pandemic. According to a Twitter Files report, Bhattacharya was part of an unofficial blacklist Twitter kept of Covid critics. Being on this list ensured one’s tweets would not trend. Bhattacharya was a vocal critic of Covid lockdowns.

“How did it make you feel to be fact-checked and censored by a bunch of pajama boys at Twitter?” Campos-Duffy asked the doctor on Fox & Friends on Saturday.

“It was shocking actually, Rachel, because the American people deserve to understand that there was a very wide range of opinions about how best to manage the pandemic. There was not a consensus. You heard Dr. [Anthony] Fauci saying, I am the science, well, that was ridiculous,” Bhattacharya said.

According to the doctor, Twitter deprived people of even being aware there was debate amongst the medical community about how best to handle the pandemic. Censoring critics like him was a “breach of their responsibility to allow the debate to happen,” he said.

During the Twitter hearings this week, Mace tore into Vijaya Gadde, the former general counsel and head of legal, policy, and trust at Twitter, accusing her and the platform of censoring people on a subject they had no expertise on.

“You guys censored Harvard-educated doctors, Stanford-educated doctors, doctors that are educated in the best places in the world, and you silenced those voices,” she said.

Watch above via Fox News.

