Former Trump adviser Roger Stone gave an interview to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Friday night, where they commiserated over the former’s impending prison sentence in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The interview was Stone’s first since his 16 month gag order was lifted, though his bid for a new trial has been denied, meaning he still faces a 40 month prison sentence after being convicted of witness tampering and lying to Congress. Carlson has repeatedly bemoaned the sentence, and when he welcomed Stone onto the show, he didn’t even acknowledge what Stone was convicted for and merely said that his crime was “supporting Donald Trump.”

As Carlson asked why Stone hasn’t been pardoned yet, Stone slammed the “egregious juror misconduct” in his trial, due to the fact that his jury was led by a foreperson who posted anti-Trump messages on social media. As Stone spoke of how he is expected to turn himself in in 2 weeks, he said that between his age, a number of “health problems,” and the ongoing pandemic, “I believe…it is essentially a death sentence.”

“Well, of course it is. They’ve already destroyed your life, It’s the most corrupt criminal justice proceeding I’ve ever seen. Bob Dylan should be writing a song about you” Carlson remarked. The interview continue with him asking Stone if he was “bitter.”

