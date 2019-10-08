Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto offered words of praise to cable news colleagues and competitors this afternoon in talking about lessons from the friendship between Ellen DeGeneres and former President George W. Bush.

Cavuto said there’s nothing wrong with having conservative or liberal friends, and made a point of bringing up a number of different Fox Newsers and what he personally knows about them:

“Some of you may not want to know Shepard Smith has a big heart and is one of the kindest and most decent people in any profession, but he is, or that Sean Hannity would give you the shirt off his back if you were down and out whether you were a liberal or a conservative, but he would, or that Brian Kilmeade has an audacious sense of humor and a rapidfire wit that would put most comics to shame, but he does, or Steve Doocy’s biggest bragging point is his family, but it is, or that Bret Baier’s devotion to fairness borders on obsession, but it does, or that Martha MacCallum has a moral compass the likes of which is rare in this business, same with Bill Hemmer, whose infectious goodwill to liberals and conservatives is just as much a standout in any business.”

He went on to say it’s “not just here at Fox” and said, “I can personally vouch for how good Rachael Maddow is to her staff, because they tell me, and how much she cares for what she does, because they tell me that too… Or how funny Don Lemon can be making fun of himself. Or how even funnier Chris Cuomo can be making fun of Don.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

