Fox’s Cavuto Asks Pence If He Regrets Denouncing Trump Indictment: ‘Do You Think You Might’ve Spoken Too Soon?’

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto asked Mike Pence if his criticism of the indictment of Donald Trump may have come “too soon.”

The former president was indicted on Thursday by a grand jury in Manhattan on 34 counts. Though the charges have not yet been publicly revealed, District Attorney Alvin Bragg was reportedly probing whether Trump falsified business records. Some reporting indicates Bragg investigated Trump’s hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, a pornographic film actress with whom he had an affair.

Republicans such as Pence have slammed the charges despite not knowing what they are.

The former vice president joined Friday’s Your World, where Cavuto asked about his reaction.

“I know you were outraged by this,” he began the interview. “You said this is a criminalization of politics in this country. But it is, sir, a 34-count indictment. So do you think you might have spoken too soon? There might be some stuff in there of which you’re not aware that could make those remarks look premature.”

“Well, no,” Pence replied. “Look, Neil, the unprecedented indictment of a former president of the United States on a campaign finance issue is outrageous. The details that will follow will not change that fact. I think millions of Americans looking on see this for what it is. It’s a political prosecution by a Manhattan D.A. who literally campaigned for office on a pledge to indict the former president.”

Cavuto asked Pence if he’d reconsider if the counts related to more women and more payments.

“If there are reports that there were other women involved and that there were other paychecks involved and other payments involved, does it escalate for you and to you beyond what you’re saying now?” he asked. “That, if you had only known that, you wouldn’t have told me what you just did?”

“Well, look, we’re going off a lot of speculation here about what the accusations are,” Pence replied. “But I just think you ought to consider the source here, and that is that this [is] a liberal Democrat, partisan prosecutor who had initially passed on bringing these charges, federal prosecutors who reviewed the same facts who did pass on bringing charges.”

Watch above via Fox News.

