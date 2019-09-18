Presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) has been unsparing in her criticism of President Donald Trump for, in her opinion, waiting for marching orders from Saudi Arabia on potential military action against Iran. On Wednesday, one Fox News anchor confronted the congresswoman — arguing that she went too far in her criticism.

In a spirited battle on Fox News, Neil Cavuto pressed Gabbard for her recent comments — among which she stated that the president is turning the U.S. into “Saudi Arabia’s bitch.” Cavuto led off by asking Gabbard what she meant by saying “you’re not our pimp” to Trump on Twitter.

“Look Neil, I’m a soldier,” Gabbard said. “And I took an oath as a soldier as well as a member of Congress to support and defend our Constitution of the United States, to serve the American people. And it’s a huge disgrace to hear our commander-in-chief basically put us in a position —the American people, our men and women in uniform, our military assets — in a position where we are servants of the Saudi kingdom. Standing by and awaiting their orders on how we should proceed.”

Cavuto argued that Trump was seeking to identify the culprit of the strike against a Saudi oil facility. Gabbard replied that the president issued no such clarification on that point.

The Your World anchor went on to posit that “a president Gabbard would see Saudi Arabia as a bigger threat to our country than Iran.”

“What I would like to see is Saudi Arabia ending their support for Al-Qaeda,” Gabbard said.

“I’m sorry, that’s not what I asked,” Cavuto said, pressing.

“I know,” Gabbard said. “You’re turning my words around.”

“I want to just be very clear,” Cavuto said. “You have a higher opinion of Iran than Saudi Arabia?”

“No, that’s not what I’m saying.”

Cavuto asked Gabbard to expand.

“I’m focused on how we can best keep the American people safe. On how we can make sure that we have our national security intact,” she said.

“And the Saudis are a bigger threat to that safety than Iran?!” Cavuto said.

“The Saudis are directly supporting the very terrorist group that attacked us on 9/11 and that continue to pose a threat to the American people today!” Gabbard said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

