House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D- SC) defended President Joe Biden from recent questions about his lack of press conferences thus far.

In the past week, reporters have questioned why Biden hasn’t held a solo press conference yet during his presidency, and an analysis from CNN found that Biden has gone longer without one than several predecessors going back decades.

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto spoke with Clyburn Tuesday about the covid stimulus bill before raising the media access issue and “why he seems to avoid the press.”

“A of people are wondering,” Cavuto asked, “is he reluctant to talk to the press or are they preventing him from talking to the press? Maybe you could just resolve this. Do you know whether he intends to?”

Clyburn said with a laugh, “There’s no reluctance on this president’s part to interact with the press.”

“Why isn’t he?” Cavuto asked.

“Simply became we’re busy doing other things right now,” Clyburn responded. “We aren’t here just to satisfy the media. We’re here to satisfy the American people. We get this bill done tomorrow, signed this week, and he’s already told you he will be out there among the American people selling this bill. And every media person will have an opportunity to ask him as many questions as they would like to ask.”

Cavuto even questioned Clyburn on how “a lot of people are beginning to wonder” about the president.

“The other day when he forgot his Defense Secretary’s name, is there something we should be worried about or much ado about nothing?” he asked.

Clyburn called it “much ado about nothing” and said, “You know as well as I do, and I’ve talked to the president about this, that he has what we call stuttering. It’s always been a problem with this president. He’s been very open with that. It doesn’t affect his brain at all, but it sometimes affects his speech. That’s an issue that all of us know is there. And I don’t know why we keep trying to make something out of it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

