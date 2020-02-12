Fox News’ Neil Cavuto pressed Senator John Thune (R- SD) this afternoon on whether anything about the DOJ reversing on Roger Stone’s sentence after President Donald Trump publicly weighed in bothers him.

Cavuto asked him if he thinks it’s a “big deal” that it appears POTUS is intervening. Thune just said ultimately “a judge is going to decide this.”

“I think the Democrats are always looking for something to pounce on with the president, but it’s really hard for them. I am sure they are frustrated for all of the reasons that you just mentioned,’ Thune said, before going into a defense of Trump’s record.

Cavuto brought things back to Stone and asked, “Do you think that the president gave them more ammunition or more suspicions that he intervened or that his Justice Department intervened to lower the guidelines before what would be an acceptable time for Roger Stone to serve in prison, that he should have just had a hands-off policy?”

Thune said his personal preference is to let the legal process work while the president focuses on continuing economic growth.

Cavuto pressed again and asked him directly, “Do you interpret his actions as intimidating?”

“Look, I think that that obviously going to be a matter of perception. That is clearly the case, the Democrats are going to make. I think the president weighs in on a whole lot of subject on a daily basis. I think that he was simply speaking what he saw his mind on this. I think again in the end the legal process ought to work. That’s why we have a court system in this country and ultimately a judge is going to decide this within parameters of course that are in place,” Thune said.

Cavuto continued to question him before concluding the interview by telling the senator he seems to be “kindly advising the president to be quiet.”

Thune laughed and remarked, “Well, we do what we can, Neil.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]