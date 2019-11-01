Fox’s Neil Cavuto spoke with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross today and pressed him on whether there’s anything at all troubling about President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine call.

Ross argued, “If we were allowed to see what people are actually testifying and to hear the actual words, I think we’d have a very different image from the one that Democrats are putting forward.”

Cavuto asked if it looked bad even without an explicit quid pro quo, given the “talking to another leader of a country about inserting himself, a sovereign nation, in a US election.”

Ross said there are legitimate concerns about corruption in Ukraine that the president raised.

Cavuto asked, “If this were anyone else but Joe Biden and his son, would he have done that?”

“That’s a hypothetical, but I think the key thing is corruption is what he was talking about,” Ross responded. “That’s a perfectly legitimate topic to be discussed between the two leaders. And he didn’t say ‘you must do this or I will do that,’ that’s one thing that’s very clear.”

Cavuto asked, “If we had proof that he did?”

As he pressed on that, Ross responded, “I don’t think an aggressive phone call to a world leader rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]