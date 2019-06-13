Neil Cavuto finds the timing of Sarah Huckabee Sanders‘ White House departure announcement to be somewhat curious.

Speaking moments after the news broke on Thursday’s edition of Your World, Cavuto questioned whether the Sanders exit has anything to do with President Donald Trump’s widely-panned interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC.

“The timing of this is odd,” Cavuto said. “Just after the George Stephanopoulos interview with the president — this hypothetical came up about would you accept intelligence from a foreign source? And the president, of course, reacted the way he did. He said yeah, I’d be open to it. Maybe he’s pointing the finger, why did you get me into this, Sarah Sanders?”

Cavuto went on to note the long drought between press briefings — but absolved Sanders of blame.

“Many have expressed frustration in the media that the president doesn’t hold as many press conferences, that there aren’t these daily briefings to the extent there were,” he said. “That’s not her call. That’s the president’s call. And that is what has got the media wincing when it always happens. They put that on her.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

