Fox Business’ Charles Payne eulogized CNN+ by mocking the failed stream service over its “awful” logo and strategic misfire.

Payne joined Fox & Friends on Thursday, where he was asked to comment on CNN+’s demise as confirmed by incoming CNN President Chris Licht.

“They spent so many millions on this thing,” Payne said. “It was just an unmitigated disaster right out of the gate.”

Payne explained that streaming is on track to be a sizable industry, but he assessed that CNN+ failed to provide any kind of fresh content. He also went after the “wokeness” of those featured on CNN+, saying they’re entitled to their own opinions, but “These are people that have gone after, harshly gone after, half of this country for having your own political ideas. You are going to launch a product and asks me to pay for that so I can hear someone call me bad names? Hell no!”

The mockery only went up from there:

You got all these old boring people on there we have been watching — that by the way, we weren’t watching. That’s why you got them in the first place. It was so nonsensical and the logo sucked. So it was just awful. How bad was that logo? I could have sworn that was a pharmacy I saw in Italy. I was like, what the hell is this? somebody said it was a dispensary, maybe they were selling weed. I don’t know what the hell was going on.

CNN’s critics were delighted on Thursday by the news of CNN+’s failure, and Payne’s comments come after several other Fox Newsers seized on the opportunity to bash the network.

