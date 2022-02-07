Fox News’ Outnumbered addressed the recent controversies surrounding podcaster Joe Rogan and Spotify – the tech giant that hosts Rogan’s popular show.

Cohost Emily Compagno lauded Spotify’s CEO, Daniel Ek, for refusing to cancel Rogan in the wake of recently unearthed clips of him using racial slurs and accusations of spreading Covid-19 misinformation.

“I like that somewhere, someone was standing up and saying, ‘I’m a man,’ and so is this other person and I’m going to let him make his decisions too. You can choose with your money and time whether you support the platform by listening,” Compagno said of Ek and Rogan.

Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt, took the defense of Rogan even further, saying, “Finally an adult in the corporate world is willing to stand up to some of this insanity. I applaud him for that.”

“It’s sort of a fake controversy,” Hurt continued. “Nobody credibly argues that Joe Rogan is a racist.”

Hurt, the opinion editor at the Washington Times, continued, “You can’t credibly argue that he’s some Covid conspiracy theorist. If you listen to the podcasts that Joe Rogan has done, particularly about Covid, you hear a very smart reporter asking very good questions and is trying to get answers to things we’re all curious about it.”

Rogan, a comedian who has never claimed to be a journalist, recently addressed accusations of spreading Covid-19 misinformation in a video, arguing that he “absolutely” gets things wrong and that his “point was to create interesting conversations, and ones people enjoy.”

Hurt continued to opine on Rogan’s motivations, arguing:

He is willing to do that even if it runs up against the sort of whatever is verboten by the crazy media, left-wing media orthodoxy. He’s not afraid of that. That’s why they want to cancel them. It has nothing to do with all the stuff we’re talking about. It has nothing to do with the fact that Joe Rogan doesn’t play with the left-wing choir sheet. They want to remove it from that.

After Spotify added a content advisor Covid-19 programming, Rogan said that he would “do my best in the future to balance things out” and added “If I’ve pissed you off, I’m sorry. And if you enjoy the podcast, thank you.”

