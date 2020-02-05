Fox News politics director Chris Stirewalt ripped President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the entire institution of the State of the Union for the supermassive partisanship the event entailed.

Stirewalt joined Harris Faulkner to break down the dramatics of the address: everything from Trump snubbing Pelosi’s offered handshake, to Pelosi tearing up Trump’s speech. Stirewalt made his view quite clear upfront: everyone emerged from the event a loser.

“What an unworthy government we have. How unworthy of the people of this great nation. How unworthy of the great American people to have this, right? ‘I won’t shake her hand, I’ll rip up of his speech.’ I dislike the State of the Union as an institution. I think it’s the wrong thing. I don’t think it works anymore. But just the fact that they can’t even get through this, just the fact that these supposed adults can’t even get through this. Somebody said it was beneath the dignity of something. Well, it’s beneath the dignity of a fine people and a great republic to have human beings who can’t even shake hands or get through one speech without being partisan children.”

The conversation moved on with Faulkner asking Stirewalt why some Democratic lawmakers walked out of Trump’s speech or boycotted it altogether. Stirewalt re-affirmed his view that the address should be abolished, saying that if he were in Congress, he would “always” boycott the “terrible institution” because of how everyone inevitably uses it to score partisan points.

“It should go away. America needs to not have this anymore,” Stirewalt said.

Faulkner pushed back by saying, “It is one of the ways the America public… gets to hear where we really are. You don’t think it’s that anymore?”

“I don’t think it does that. I don’t think it comes close to doing that,” Stirewalt answered. “Again, they can’t get through it without turning it into another idiotic partisan spat. So who cares?”

He didn’t stop there though:

“I won’t participate in it. I don’t care, I don’t care what these people do, I will not participate in caring. I decline to give these people, in both parties, what they want, which is to pay attention to them being small-minded… I just won’t care about the stupid stunts people do, because that’s what they want. You don’t pay attention to your kids when they’re throwing a tantrum. I won’t pay attention to partisans when they do the same.”

