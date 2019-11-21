Fox News anchor Chris Wallace broke down the testimony of David Holmes and Fiona Hill in the impeachment inquiry Thursday, noting all of the witnesses so far seem to be spelling out there was a quid pro quo in Ukraine.

Wallace told Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith Thursday morning that he was “impressed” by Hill and Holmes.

“They were very careful in what they said,” Wallace said. “I was particularly struck when Fiona Hill was asked about the July 25th phone call. She didn’t even want to talk about it. This of course is the call the president released, it’s been declassified. But she said I wasn’t there for it. There are questions of executive privilege and she was very, very careful in what she said. The point being that neither of them seem to come with any particular animus or any kind of political point of view.”

“What becomes clear in all of this is that,” Wallace continued, “everybody seemed to be working off the same set of facts and the set of facts were that Rudy Giuliani was working on behalf of the president. That [Gordon] Sondland was working on behalf of the president, that he was the direct conduit to the president, the kind of person who could get the president on a phone call on his cell phone in a patio of a restaurant in Ukraine.”

“And that they all believed the same thing which was that there was a quid pro quo,” Wallace said. “If you wanted a meeting with the president you would have to agree to investigate the allegations of Ukrainian involvement in the 2016 election as well as Burisma.”

