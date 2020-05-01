Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace called the “Believe Women” maxim “crazy and not responsible,” on Friday after being questioned about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Upon being asked by Fox News host Ed Henry how Biden “can square the fact that in 2018 he said ‘Believe Women'” with his position on Reade’s allegation, Wallace replied, “I think that the #MeToo movement and the left, particularly in the case of the Kavanaugh case, got too far over its skis when they said ‘Believe Women’ at that time — which is of course crazy and not responsible.”

“Listen to women? Absolutely,” he continued. “Take them seriously? Yes. But investigate. You know, everybody’s entitled to due process, whether it’s Donald Trump, or whether it’s Brett Kavanaugh, or whether it’s Joe Biden, and I think the movement has come to understand that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

