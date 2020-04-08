Even though Bernie Sanders announced that he was suspending his 2020 campaign on Wednesday, Fox News’ Chris Wallace reasoned that the independent Vermont senator still had a major impact in shaping the Democratic Party’s overall trajectory.

As Wallace reacted to Sanders’ announcement on Outnumbered, he noted how the senator used his speech to argue in favor of Medicare for all while the country is still consumed by the coronavirus pandemic. From there, he focused on the extent to which Sanders “shifted the debate inside the party.”

“If you were to look at the things that Joe Biden, who seems certain to be the nominee, is now supporting…It is so far to the left of where even Barack Obama was in 2012,” Wallace said. “You’ve got Joe Biden talking about health care for people who were getting health insurance. Illegal immigrants were people getting health insurance. That is not something Obama supported. Decriminalizing illegal immigration, not something that Obama supported.”

Wallace concluded by saying that Sanders lost, “but he moved the entire conversation in the Democratic party and the policy positions of Joe Biden significantly to the left. It won’t be enough for Sanders and his supporters, but he can take some solace in that, that the Democratic party is much closer to Bernie Sanders than perhaps it was to Barack Obama when he left office.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

