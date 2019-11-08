Fox News host Chris Wallace branded the impeachment probe against President Donald Trump “an utterly polarized, utterly partisan exercise,” Friday, noting, “No Republicans are jumping ship and joining the Democrats… These two camps are locked in place and it seems that nothing that is being presented is changing either side.”

“Most of the stuff about impeachment, in some way, shape or form we’ve heard before,” declared Wallace, adding that despite the latest impeachment transcripts, “Nothing has changed anything.”

“I mean we’ve had a number of witnesses come up and testify and we’ve had the release of the transcripts of a number of those witnesses, and the three witnesses who are gonna testify on camera this next week, William Taylor, and George Kent, and Marie Yovanovitch,” Wallace proclaimed. “We’ve read all their transcripts and one assumes that they’ll basically say on camera what they said behind closed doors.”

“And look, Democrats obviously think it’s quite incriminating. Republicans think it isn’t. But that’s really the bottom line. It hasn’t changed anything,” he explained. “This is still an utterly polarized, utterly partisan exercise. No Republicans are jumping ship and joining the Democrats. No particular Democrats are jumping ship and joining the Republicans. These two camps are locked in place and it seems that nothing that is being presented is changing either side.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

