Fox News host Chris Wallace claimed on Monday that supporters of President Donald Trump are “spinning like crazy” that former national security adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book “isn’t big news,” and that the news is actually very big and worrying for the Republicans, and could lead to him being a witness at the Senate impeachment trial.

“If you want a sense of how big the news is that we’ve heard in the last twelve hours… fourteen hours, just listen to the Trump supporters, frankly, like Congressman Lee Zeldin and a lot of others spinning like crazy that it isn’t big news, and you get a sense that this is really an important development in this case,” declared Wallace. “Let’s put it in the context of where we were, or thought we were gonna be this morning, and that is that it appeared that the drive to call witnesses in the Senate had basically petered out, it wasn’t gonna happen, that you were gonna have the defense lawyers for the president present their case over the next today and possibly tomorrow.”

“We were gonna have the hours of question and answer, and then there was gonna be a vote on witnesses that was gonna fail, and the president was going to be acquitted. There was a lot of talk that this trial was going to be over by Friday. That may still happen, but it seems to me it’s much, much less likely, because the main argument that the defense has made is there’s no first-hand evidence that the president specifically conditioned support for Ukraine on political investigations of the Democrats and of Joe Biden,” Wallace explained. “And here you have, according to the New York Times report, the transcript of one of the people… former national security adviser John Bolton saying, ‘No, President Trump told me directly no aid released until Ukraine began those investigations.'”

Wallace added, “It seems to me that it’s going to be awfully hard for those Republican senators in the middle, maybe even more senators than that, to now vote against witnesses.”

“And I can tell you one other factor here. I suspect that you’re gonna find there are a lot of Republicans in that Senate lunch, which is happening right now, who are furious with the White House, saying, ‘Why didn’t you give us a heads up on this? We were no witnesses, there’s nothing to see here, and you knew because the transcript was submitted some time ago. You knew that he was gonna basically incriminate you, so you’ve put egg on our faces,'” Wallace concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]