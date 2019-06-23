Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace pressed Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on the difference between former President Barack Obama declining to enforce a “red line” in Syria and President Donald Trump calling off a strike on Iran.

Wallace noted Cotton was highly critical of Obama’s decision, and aired a clip of Trump calling the red line a “blank threat.”

“Does this run the risk of being President Trump’s red line moment?” Wallace asked.

“No Chris, I see some differences between the two situations,” Cotton replied. “First, President Obama’s Syria policy was a mess. Second, he himself in his own words drew that red line, and then third, he failed to enforce it.”

“Here, President Trump’s Iran policy is working,” the senator continued. “One reason they’re lashing out is because of the maximum pressure campaign that has driven their economy to near depression levels of activity.”

“Second, he did not draw any red line in his own language,” Cotton added, noting Trump intends to slap additional sanctions on Iran.

