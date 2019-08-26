Fox Business anchor Dagen McDowell slammed comedian Bill Maher for cheering on the death of billionaire David Koch, who passed on Friday at the age of 79 after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Maher did not mince words on Friday’s edition of HBO’s Real Time, as he was met with a loud applause from his show’s audience for saying, “I’m glad he’s dead, and I hope the end was painful.”

“Fuck him, the Amazon is burning up,” the late-night host added, which was a seeming reference to the nearly 30 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions that Koch Industries releases into the climate annually.

“I wish people would go and just read about this man’s life — about David Koch’s life … Of the literally hundreds of millions of dollars that he has given to a variety of different hospitals,” said McDowell on Monday after Fox News aired clips of Maher’s monologue. “Now you have this clown with an HBO show trying to make jokes about it.”

“I think HBO though needs to start selling souls in the parking lot at a kiosk for all the audience members clapping and cheering that appalling monologue,” she quipped.

McDowell did commend Sen. Bernie Sanders for asking supporters not to cheer on Koch’s passing after an attendee at one of the candidate’s rallies called out the late billionaire for using his fortune, much of which came from the petrochemical and fracking industries, to fund countless right-wing causes, groups, and publications.

Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones also condemned Maher during the Outnumbered segment.

“In this country there has been these calls for civility, civility, civility. Except for when you don’t like the guy. Right?” said Jones, who works for the Leadership Institute, a conservative organization that has received thousands of dollars in Koch funding.

“There’s a lot of people in this country saying the president needs to fix his tone. But when you’re laughing and celebrating at the death of someone, I don’t care if it’s a politician or just your average Joe, it says more about you,” he added.

