Fox’s Dana Perino Breaks Down in Tears After Heart-Wrenching Interview With Domestic Violence Survivor

Fox News anchor Dana Perino broke down in tears following a heart-wrenching interview with a victim of horrific domestic violence at the end of America’s Newsroom Thursday.

Perino closed out the show with a segment on news that Illinois passed a bill that would make it the first state to completely eliminate cash bail for arrested pretrial detainees. The abolition of cash bail, which is supported by criminal justice reform advocates and opposed by many in law enforcement, would go into effect in 2023.

Perino spoke to Cassandra Tanner-Miller, an opponent of the elimination of cash bail, who told the horrific story of how her ex-husband broke into her house two years ago, severely beat her, and shot her 18-month-old son 10 times before killing himself.

Perino powered through her visible distress over the story to ask Miller about a meeting she had with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) before signed the bill ending cash bail in the state. Miller recalled that she told Pritzker her ex-husband was arrested a month before the attack, on three felony counts, and that he was let out on a no-cash bail bond.

Miller said Pritzker was sympathetic, but added the governor “absolutely let me down” by moving to eliminate cash bail:

I made a plea to him prior to him signing this bill, asking him to hold off and actually think about victims, and me specifically, when I sat in that office. He made a promise. This is the problem with the justice system as a whole, it’s that people who are in power make promises, giving us false hope that things will get changed, only to let us down and put us in more harm’s way. He completely failed the entire domestic violence community.

After Perino thanked Miller and brought the interview to an end, she broke down in tears as she turned to Trace Gallagher and said “I don’t think I’ve ever cried on TV. That was really hard.”

“It’s a heart-rending story,” Gallagher agreed, and Harris Faulkner also offered Perino her sympathies when Fox moved into The Faulkner Focus for the next hour.

Watch above, via Fox News.

