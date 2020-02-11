Michael Bloomberg has been getting a lot of heat for the stunning comments of his in unearthed audio from a 2015 speech in which the former New York City Mayor defended stop-and-frisk and said things like, “The way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the walls and frisk them.”

Bloomberg has also been getting heat from Team Trump, including the president himself, despite, well, the fact that Trump was on record as a big defender of stop and frisk himself.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale spoke with Fox News’ Dana Perino today and said, “I don’t think it’s just about the policy… it was very demeaning, the characterization of minority neighborhoods, he’s in a troubled spot.”

Perino then reminded him that Trump himself heralded stop-and-frisk policing and said, “Stop and frisk works.”

“The president tweeted about Mike Bloomberg today and I know you don’t run the Twitter account, then he deleted it, so what do you think’s going on here, the contrast you’re trying to draw?” Perino asked.

“I can’t tell you about exactly why he deleted the tweet, but I will tell you it is not about the policy. Listen to that comment, the demeaning, the characterization… that we have to send the least of these neighborhoods because criminals are there.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

